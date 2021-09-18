BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 17,009 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $18,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 13.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Cintas by 34.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Cintas by 41.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $392.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $307.65 and a one year high of $409.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.44.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

