BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 17,009 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $18,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 272.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 509,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,008,000 after acquiring an additional 80,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 498,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $392.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $307.65 and a twelve month high of $409.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $391.79 and its 200 day moving average is $366.99. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.44.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

