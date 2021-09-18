BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 246,826 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 305.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,826 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.31% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $15,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

SPR stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

