BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 24,918 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 535,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,918 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Franklin Resources worth $17,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,478.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 654,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $811,135,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $17,815,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 63.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,601,000 after purchasing an additional 507,282 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BEN stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

