BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 26,158 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,158 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of M&T Bank worth $15,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,388,000 after purchasing an additional 194,568 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 517,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,256,000 after purchasing an additional 191,962 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 81.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,847,000 after purchasing an additional 162,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $137.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.56. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.76.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

