BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 26,158 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,158 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of M&T Bank worth $15,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $137.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.56. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

