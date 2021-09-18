BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 275,746 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 168.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,746 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.17% of Americold Realty Trust worth $16,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 97,269 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,375,000 after buying an additional 292,668 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $34.64 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.23, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

