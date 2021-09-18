BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 35,534 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,534 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Cadence Design Systems worth $20,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.76.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $163.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $168.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,205.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,658,334 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

