BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 528,931 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 430.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 528,931 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.18% of Nielsen worth $16,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,378,000 after buying an additional 50,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,599,000 after acquiring an additional 92,687 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 45.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth about $15,682,000.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.44. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLSN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.