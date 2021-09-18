BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 68,603 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,603 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.13% of Atmos Energy worth $16,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Shares of ATO opened at $89.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.27. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

