BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 93,507 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,507 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $15,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 222,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 89,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 28,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

