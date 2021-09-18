BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,918 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Franklin Resources worth $17,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Franklin Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 158,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

