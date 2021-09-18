BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,926 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.81% of Realogy worth $17,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,291,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Realogy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,724,000 after purchasing an additional 509,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,994,000 after buying an additional 171,180 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,646,000 after buying an additional 665,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Realogy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,460,000 after buying an additional 76,719 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RLGY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realogy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

