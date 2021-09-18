BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of W.W. Grainger worth $16,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GWW opened at $402.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.25 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

