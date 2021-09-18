BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,411 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.22% of Brooks Automation worth $15,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,888,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,517,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,284,000 after buying an additional 426,404 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,081,000 after buying an additional 100,670 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,447,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,223,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS opened at $94.14 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

