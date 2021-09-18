BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,441 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $16,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 65,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.2% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $1,322,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,087,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,767,977.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,138,021.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 703,371 shares of company stock worth $44,292,131 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR opened at $61.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.88. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

