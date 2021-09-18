BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 305.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.31% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $15,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,791 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $52,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,644,000 after purchasing an additional 699,111 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $30,130,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

SPR opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

