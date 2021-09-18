BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 579.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422,304 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.41% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $15,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC grew its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMLC opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

