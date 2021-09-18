BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 124,486 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,486 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.15% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $18,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

