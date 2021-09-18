BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 16,931 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,332 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,931 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of SVB Financial Group worth $19,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,777,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,551,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,776,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 19,103 shares valued at $11,139,859. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.44.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $610.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $572.39 and a 200 day moving average of $554.96. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $221.55 and a 52 week high of $623.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

