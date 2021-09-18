BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 174,113 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,113 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.13% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $16,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 29,087 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,311,000 after acquiring an additional 135,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 over the last ninety days. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

NYSE AMH opened at $39.53 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

