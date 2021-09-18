BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 239,107 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,107 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.15% of BorgWarner worth $17,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 13.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 8.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $42.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

