BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 25,307 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 138.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 25,307 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Teledyne Technologies worth $18,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 42.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,041,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,747,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,919.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.00.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $423.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $446.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.75. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $301.76 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

