BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 366,987 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 105.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,987 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $18,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 78,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $26.08 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79.

