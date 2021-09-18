BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 426,990 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 256.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,990 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.14% of Newell Brands worth $16,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.