BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 9,303 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Incyte worth $18,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 525.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INCY opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $70.97 and a 1 year high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.