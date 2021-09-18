BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $18,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,009,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 705.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,796,000 after acquiring an additional 592,092 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 455,678 shares in the last quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 396,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 282,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $47.55 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

