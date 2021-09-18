BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,368 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.14% of F5 Networks worth $15,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 119.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $262,197.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total value of $374,333.07. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,712.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,432. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $204.58 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.24.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

