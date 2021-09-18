BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 196.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,107 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.15% of BorgWarner worth $17,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,790 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BorgWarner by 458.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,382 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after purchasing an additional 812,753 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 172.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after buying an additional 763,675 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,294,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

