BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,441 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $16,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 72,607 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 398.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 52,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 42,007 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

IBKR stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $1,297,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,130,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,543,534.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 703,371 shares of company stock valued at $44,292,131. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

