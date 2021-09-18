BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,926 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.81% of Realogy worth $17,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 89.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Realogy by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period.

Get Realogy alerts:

RLGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realogy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.