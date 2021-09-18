BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $15.60 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $15,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,412 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,805,000 after purchasing an additional 648,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,359,000 after buying an additional 456,714 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after buying an additional 205,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,419,000 after acquiring an additional 184,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $130.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.15 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.85 and its 200-day moving average is $133.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

