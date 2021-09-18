BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $15.70 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Waste Connections worth $15,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 472.0% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 80,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after buying an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Waste Connections by 38.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Waste Connections by 315.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN stock opened at $127.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.39.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.