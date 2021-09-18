BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $16.15 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 175.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449,766 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Baker Hughes worth $16,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941,432 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,071 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $86,304,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,240,834 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

BKR stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -798.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

