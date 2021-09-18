BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $16.15 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 175.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 706,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,766 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Baker Hughes worth $16,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $230,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,240,834. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Shares of BKR opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -798.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.