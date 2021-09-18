BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $16.39 Million Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 1,901.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,653 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.32% of Switch worth $16,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Switch by 232.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005,932 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,128,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,458,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Switch by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Switch in the first quarter valued at $19,951,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,935,824.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 478,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,361,125.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 798,219 shares of company stock worth $18,882,715 over the last three months. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWCH opened at $26.59 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

