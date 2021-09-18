BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $16.39 Million Stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 1,901.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737,653 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.32% of Switch worth $16,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the first quarter worth $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Switch during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 747.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $26.59 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

In other Switch news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 75,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,608,850.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 402,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,934.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 798,219 shares of company stock valued at $18,882,715 in the last 90 days. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

