BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $17.82 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 830.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,613 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $688,226,000 after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $430,665,000 after purchasing an additional 199,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $74.25 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

