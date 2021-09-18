BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $18.65 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,641 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Copart worth $18,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Copart by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Copart by 14.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Copart by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Copart by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 743,293 shares of company stock worth $102,810,349 in the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRT stock opened at $143.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.90. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

