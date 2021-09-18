BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $18.67 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,147 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amphenol by 119.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 70.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Amphenol by 97.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,519,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $693,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,318 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

NYSE APH opened at $75.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.04. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $77.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

