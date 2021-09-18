BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $18.72 Million Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,987 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $18,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,896,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 119.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,805 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after purchasing an additional 826,272 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,951,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,094,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 230,433 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PFFD opened at $26.08 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79.

