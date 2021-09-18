BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $19.27 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,293 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $19,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 189,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 240,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 65,685 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 311,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 37,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $66.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.25.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

