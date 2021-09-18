BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,254 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.22% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $17,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,933,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $6,857,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $2,622,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,007 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,107.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,390 shares of company stock valued at $23,325,270. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

