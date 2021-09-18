BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,658 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.79% of SciPlay worth $17,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in SciPlay by 4.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 119,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. SciPlay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Equities research analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush cut SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

