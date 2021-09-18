BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 430.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,931 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.18% of Nielsen worth $16,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Nielsen by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 6.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NLSN opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

NLSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.