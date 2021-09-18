BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Incyte worth $18,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of INCY stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.