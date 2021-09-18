BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,536 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $15,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of J. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J opened at $130.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.41. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.15 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

