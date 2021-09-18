BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,546 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.46% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $18,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GT opened at $16.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

