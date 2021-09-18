BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 183,696 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2,181.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,696 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $15,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $95.28. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.51.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.