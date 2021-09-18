BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 190,661 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 830.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,613 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after acquiring an additional 352,277 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $285,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day moving average is $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

